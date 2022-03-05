Leadership Maryland Names New President and CEO

The Leadership Maryland board of directors announces today the appointment of David A. Fike ‘16 as the organization’s next president and CEO. Fike, who officially assumes his new role on March 22, succeeds Renée M. Winsky ’05, who announced her transition to co-facilitator of Leadership Maryland’s professional development program last fall.

In Fike, Leadership Maryland welcomes an innovative executive leader with more than 20 years of experience overseeing operations, strategy, sales, and communications to drive growth for both small- and large-size organizations. Most recently, he was the chief operating officer of Pursoma, LLC, a beauty and wellness product company based on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Previously, he was president of APG Media of Chesapeake. During his tenure with APG, he led the efforts to acquire two regional newspaper groups, established a new magazine division, and expanded operations for a new digital agency, increasing the company’s revenue and reach across Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Prior to APG, Fike was a regional vice president at ACM Chesapeake LLC and publisher of Chesapeake Publishing and Printing. He is a graduate of the Leadership Maryland Class of 2016 and a lifetime member of the organization.

“We say Leadership Maryland harnesses the strength of our state’s current and future leaders, and we have been extremely fortunate over the past eight years to benefit from Renée Winsky’s strong leadership,” says Jeanne Forrester Singer, Esq. ’07 (LM), Leadership Maryland board chair. “In recent years, we have expanded our curriculum to include youth programs through our merger with Maryland Leadership Workshops, and the annual selection process for our professional development program is as competitive as ever. David Fike has been an active member and supporter of Leadership Maryland since his time in the Class of 2016, and we believe his passion for our organization, combined with his proven ability to drive growth and evolution in his previous positions, will serve him greatly as our next president and CEO.”

“As a lifetime member, I know firsthand that Leadership Maryland offers not only the most transformational learning experience for both professionals and youth in Maryland, but also the most powerful network of passionate leaders who are shaping policy, work, and life in our state,” says David Fike. “I have always been proud to be a part of this organization, and I am now extremely honored to have the opportunity to help build upon its legacy as president and CEO. At a young age, I participated in leadership training which profoundly shaped my life and compelled me to pursue a variety of professional and civic leadership roles. Leadership Maryland offers me the opportunity to give that same gift to others and potentially start them on their lifelong journey of leadership learning.”

