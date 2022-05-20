May 20, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Fatal Motorcycle Accident. Bank Robbery. Mask Clarification. Blues!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

There was a fatal motorcycle crash in Arnold that also sent a Severna Park man to the hospital. A bank robbery in Annapolis. A shootout in Laurel. A clarification on school masking. A dirty political trick. Public works, thank you. Classic Theatre of Maryland has an outstanding show this weekend. A cool walking tour tomorrow about Frederick Douglass. And of course, the final Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, May 20th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Last night I attended Feeding Hope at Homestead Gardens. It was the fundraiser for the food bank and was a complete sell-out. During the appeal, I was more than proud to support with a small donation, and because NO ONE deserves to go hungry, if you can, I encourage you to make a donation as well. The need is great. AAFoodBank.org And I have to say the food and the Dan Haas Trio was on point! OK, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend, shall we?

Yesterday afternoon, a car and motorcycle collided, leaving a motorcyclist dead and a Severna Park man injured. An Anne Arundel County Fire Department ambulance happened upon the scene. According to police, a car was traveling north on Ritchie Highway in Arnold, approaching B&A Boulevard, and a motorcycle was traveling south. The car began to turn left onto B&A Boulevard,, and the motorcycle crashed into its side. The motorcyclist was identified as Shane Rider, 31, of Baltimore. The passenger in the car, Gary Bishop of Severna Park, was briefly trapped and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver, Deborah Bishop, was not injured. At this point, no charges have been filed against the driver.

The Annapolis Police are investigating a bank robbery. On Wednesday afternoon, a suspect walked into the Wells Fargo on Bay Ridge Road and handed the teller a note advising that it was a robbery. The teller gave the suspect what he wanted–an undisclosed amount of cash– and the suspect left. Police responded, looked around and were unable to locate the suspect.

Sort of a bizarre story out in West County. Apparently, DC Metro Police have an impound lot there . Five people forced their way into the locked lot in Laurel on Tuesday night. A DC officer on duty confronted the five and claimed they fired at him, and he returned fire. Apparently, the good and bad guys are all poor shots because there were no injuries. Anne Arundel police responded, and after a search, they arrested a minor and an 18-year-old, and the DC cop identified them. They were charged with handgun violations, but their attorneys say they were not involved as the handguns recovered were fully loaded and had not been fired. Something is not adding up here.

Just a clarification and another lesson on the importance of a single word. A few days ago, the school was considering requiring masks in school communities that have a greater than 5% COVID positivity. People lost their minds and by the time it came to the Board, it was recommended that they wear masks. But for now, no schools meet the criteria so carry on.

But never let a good crisis go to waste; the Republican party sent out a text message blast saying that County Executive Pittman was mandating masks in the schools once again. It did its job and got everyone riled up, but the fact remains that the County Executive has ZERO power of any school policies. That is purely up to the board of education and the Superintendent. The County Executive’s ONLY interaction with the schools is writing the check to fund their budget. So if you got that text–as they say, fake news!

Take a look at a guest column on eyeonannapolis.net that Chris Phipps wrote–he’s the Public Works Director for the County and it is National Public Works Week this week (I missed that section at Hallmark) and he wanted to publicly thank his 800 employees for the work they do every day but especially during the pandemic. Public works peeps are the invisible first responders and make sure that the infrastructure is always there when we need it–the roads don’t crumble, the poop flushes away, the bridges don’t collapse, and clean water comes from the tap. He also took time to thank us. For being patient during road work. For understanding the pressures of Covid and more. Chris is a class act–we’re lucky to have him. Definitely go give it a read!

A few events for the weekend! Tonight and tomorrow for two shows only at The Classic Theatre of Maryland–and there are limited tickets left, but Steve Dorff, a Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Inductee. He will be performing and talking about the songs he was written the scores and the theme songs. His stuff has been recorded by…and I will use first names only but you’ll know who they are.. Celene, Whitney, Barbra, Kenny, Garth, Dolly, Willie, Dusty, and Keb. You’ve heard his television music on Murphy Brown, Growing Pains, Colombo, Just the Ten of us and movies like Rocky IV…ok not sure I’d use that as an accolade.. Rocky needed to stop after one… I might even entertain three…but it needed to die then. Anyhow to see this huge talent in a great intimate venue this weekend.. classictheatremaryland.org

Tomorrow from 9:00 am to 10:30 am there is a walking tour downtown about Lost History. It is $18 and looks fascinating, it is the story of Frederick Douglass’s time here in Annapolis and his relationships with ministers, governors, and local families. The tour will be led by a renowned scholar on Douglass. Tickets will be on EventBrite.com and just search for Walking Tour: Lost History!

And of course kicking off at 11am tomorrow and Sunday the final [CLIP] . edition of the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival. 11 am to 8 pm both days. THIS is a great time. Tickets are still gettable at bayblues.org and remember this all goes to charity! My must-sees…The Spinners on Saturday and Samantha Fish and Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Sunday. I might just have a little crush on Samantha.. maybe!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight — Sailor’s Dog Walking and Pet Care. And next weekend– a cool new style of jeweler in the mall (and yes, i actually went into the mall) but Royal Jewelers. And hopefully you caught the surprise bonus pod I dropped yesterday with Heather all about the Tour de Talbot..gotta admit, I was sitting on that for a while and just realized it was three weeks away. And if you ride a bike, come join us on June 4th. I may have a free t-shirt for those who join!

And finally., as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

