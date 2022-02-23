Three Anne Arundel Residents Indicted. Charged With Running Major Drug Distribution Ring

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of five defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and other controlled dangerous substances that would have been distributed in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and elsewhere throughout Maryland. The charged defendants are a 48 and 51-year-old brothers of Baltimore, a 47-year-old from Severn, and 27 and 31-year-old brothers (related to two Baltimore defendants) of Glen Burnie.

The investigation revealed that at least as early as February 2021 through December 2021, there was an effort to distribute large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and Baltimore County. Investigators learned that the organization was using two autobody shops, located in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, to orchestrate the distribution of controlled dangerous substances. Detectives observed dozens of hand-to-hand drug transactions in multiple jurisdictions and intercepted communications over a wiretap that confirmed the distribution of large amounts of controlled dangerous substances.

Based on the investigation, the Organized Crime Unit in the Office of the Attorney General, along with detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, obtained court-ordered search and seizure warrants for 20 locations throughout Maryland. Police seized more than 5 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of heroin, and more than 7 kilograms of cocaine and cocaine base. In addition, police located sophisticated marijuana grow operation located at the Baltimore City autobody shop with more than 400 marijuana plants. Police seized 9 firearms as part of their investigation.

“We have charged these individuals with orchestrating a drug distribution enterprise across multiple jurisdictions. The organization had enough fentanyl to kill millions of Marylanders,” said Attorney General Frosh. The 48-year old was charged under the Drug Kingpin statute.” Frosh continued, “[he] worked with family members to distribute deadly narcotics and opioids under the guise of legitimate businesses. Thanks to the investigative work of our partners, particularly Anne Arundel County, these individuals are charged with significant crimes that carry hefty penalties.”

“This 10-month investigation was a huge undertaking with our dedicated detectives spending thousands of hours collecting evidence that ultimately led to the dismantling of a major drug trafficking organization,” said Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Amal Awad. “I am grateful for the collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General and the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, & Victim Services to help make our community a safer place.”

“Operations like this are exactly why Governor Hogan created the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, and thanks to the diligent work of our law enforcement partners, these guns, drugs, and dangerous criminals are now off our streets,” said Yesim Karaman, chief of staff of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “The amount of fentanyl alone seized could have killed 2.5 million Marylanders, but because of this operation, countless lives have been saved and a clear message has been sent: if you pursue a life of crime in Maryland, you will end up behind bars.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman added, “I want to thank Attorney General Brian Frosh for partnering with Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad and our Police Department, for their shared efforts in pursuing this investigation. In particular, I would like to recognize and thank the work of our detectives in the Police Department’s Narcotics and Special Investigations Division for their patience and expertise on this case.”

The defendants’ cases will be handled in Anne Arundel County.

A criminal indictment is merely an accusation of wrongdoing, and a defendant is presumed innocent until the State proves the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

