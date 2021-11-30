THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
MVA Branches, Kiosks, and eStores to Close For System Upgrades December 2-6

| November 30, 2021, 06:20 PM

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close branch offices from the close of business Thursday, December 2, through 8:30 a.m. Monday, December 6, as it deploys phase two of the agency’s IT modernization project known as Customer Connect.

MDOT MVA’s eStore, appointment scheduler and 24-hour self-service kiosks also will be unavailable from 9 p.m. Thursday, December 2, through noon Sunday, December 5. All Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations and self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open and do not require an appointment for testing.

The Arc of Central Maryland

MDOT MVA deployed the first phase of Customer Connect in July 2020, which consisted of vehicle services, business licensing, and motor carrier services. Phase two, which is the final phase, includes driver services, investigations, and financial services. At full deployment, Customer Connect will consolidate existing IT systems at MDOT MVA into a single portal, giving the agency a complete view of the customer and real-time updates.

MDOT MVA will provide information on its website and social media channels to confirm when online transactions, self-service kiosks, and the appointment scheduler are available. All MDOT MVA branch offices will resume normal business hours Monday, December 6.

