County Halts Distribution of COVID Tests at Libraries; Tests Not Intended for United States

Anne Arundel County has stopped distributing at-home COVID test kits at Anne Arundel County Library branches. We inquired about why this was discontinued and the health department released the statement below indicating that the tests they had obtained were not intended for distribution in the United States.

Last month, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health began distributing COVID at-home test kits through County agencies and external partners. We did so in an effort to make testing more equitably available in communities with barriers to accessing tests through traditional means. We worked with a trusted vendor to procure the tests, as the availability of at-home test kits continues to be a challenge for residents and local governments alike. We obtained 100,000 Flowflex tests and began distribution in late October. Recently, our staff learned that some of the tests were missing English language instructions. We contacted the vendor, and then the manufacturer to assess why the instructions included in some tests were not in English. Last week, the manufacturer informed our department that the tests the vendor shipped to us were intended for distribution in Europe. We immediately took steps to pause distribution through our partners, and notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Maryland Department of Health (MDH).

For people who used the Flowflex at-home test, the test results are valid and you don’t need to take further action.

For people who have a Flowflex at-home test but have not yet used it, you can use it if you choose to do so or you can get new at-home tests from libraries and other partners in the coming weeks.

While the validity of the tests is not of concern, the health department is returning the remaining tests to the vendor.

While the replacement tests from the vendor, the Maryland Department of Health has agreed to provide a supply of tests, so that distribution can be resumed in the coming weeks.

If you have any questions about the test you or your family have received through the Anne Arundel County Health Department’s distribution efforts, please call 410-222-7256 or visit their testing page at www.aahealth.org/covid19-testing/

