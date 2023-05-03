Daily News Brief | May 3, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The woman who was stabbed in Annapolis was pregnant and her husband is the suspect, but he was killed later that afternoon. Registration for Pre-K is open. The new Public Works facility for Annapolis is about to be open. Profs & Pints this month will be incredible. The Paca Girlfriends Party is sold out of General Admission tickets, but some VIP remain. Bands in the Sand is sold out of VIP but very few General Admission remain. And, of course, we have pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 3, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Right after I upload this, I am headed to Chevy’s for a free breakfast in support of the Samaritan House–and you should too. 7 am to 10 am. Be there, or be square! But we’re here for the news so let’s get into it, shall we?

A strange update to a story we brought you yesterday. There was a woman stabbed on Newtowne Drive on Monday afternoon. We knew the incident was domestic-related, but now we know that she was pregnant and it was her husband who did the stabbing. He fled the scene and for reasons still unknown, he was killed a few hours later on Route 50 near MD 193 when State Police say he walked into traffic and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Hey, if you have a toddler and want to put them in Pre-K next school year– registration is open. There are programs for 4-year-olds in 58 schools and programs for 3-year-olds in 8 schools. Kiddos must be 3 or 4 before September 1, 2023. And this year it is different, no longer is there a first come first served, they are processing them according to “priority groups” which include lower income, disability, non-English speaking families, and homeless students. All the details on what you need to submit and the online application at aacps.org/earlychildhood And one head-scratcher–one of the required documents is proof of residency–they require two types–mortgage or lease, and a current utility bill. Might be difficult for the homeless students I’d think.

Later this week, Annapolis will officially open the new public works facility. It was a long time coming for sure. It is a nearly $11 million dollar facility on Hudson Street. Part of the old facility was laden with asbestos and condemned by the City. Former Mayor Pantelides had a contract to remediate it and re-build it and actually had a groundbreaking. And then he lost the election and current Mayor Buckley canceled that contract–we have not been able to find out what that may have cost. He wanted to give the land to a developer in return for the property next to the American Legion for public works. The neighbors pitched a fit and that deal went south. And then they finally found space to buy on Hudson Street. So this has been at least a seven or eight-year project.

And here’s a warning for you because tickets ALWAYS sell out and this one is particularly interesting. Profs & Pints on May 24th at The Graduate Hotel. Dr. Michael Kimmage a professor at Catholic University and a former State Department Advisor on Russia and Ukraine will be talking about the war, potential implications for an escalation into Europe and beyond, and insight into Putin’s head. Profsandpints.com/annapolis for tickets.

And here is my “I told you so” moment. The Paca Girlfriends Party is sold out of General Admission tickets. There are still a few VIP ones left. Snooze you lose. And here is another warning… Bands in the Sand… June 10th… nearly sold out when I last checked. Go get them now–it will be a magical evening!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight Karen Theimer Brown the new-ish CEO for Historic Annapolis and all they are doing. Next week it will be… I think Intrinsic Yacht. And you do want to check out the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with Gaelic Storm and the Annapolis Irish Festival and if I can swing it, you should see another VIP (very important podcast) with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank on their continuing needs and a fun party and event where you can help out!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz just sent me her Annapolis After Dark—she must have been hanging with the boys last night! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

