Another Attempted ATM Robbery Thwarted in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for two suspects after they eluded police after a chase through Baltimore City and County.

On November 29, 2021, at approximately 5:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an intruder alarm at the Walgreens located at 7953 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie.

Witnesses indicated three male suspects were using a van to ram the front entrance of the business in an attempt to remove an ATM from the premises.

As officers arrived on-scene, they observed three males enter a white Ford E-350 and flee eastbound on Crain Highway. Officers pursued the vehicle through Baltimore City into Baltimore County where the vehicle came to a stop on Dundalk Avenue in Dundalk, where the occupants exited the vehicle and fled.

Officers apprehended one of the suspects, identified as a 29-year old male from Baltimore, and criminal charges are pending. Officers were unable to locate the other two suspects.

The Ford E-350 was found to have been stolen out of Baltimore and was impounded for processing.

Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

