Daily News Brief | April 26, 2024

The results of the semi-annual survey from AACC are in. Anne Arundel County has a new library in Riviera Beach. The first cargo ship transited the new temporary channel in a huge step to get the Port of Baltimore reopened. And we have a lot of events from sailboat shows to book festivals to farmers markets to kids’ business fairs to a vinyl record fest! We also have our Local Business Spotlight pod coming up with Annapolis College Consulting, and we meet Puppy and Tizzy in our Canines & Crosstreks segment!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 26th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

It looks like an amazing weekend on deck, and more amazing with a show at the Kennedy Center tonight and the youngest kiddo coming down from the New York Studios for a quick visit. Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get into it, shall we?

The results are in, residents of Anne Arundel County expressed significant concerns about the economy, housing costs, and crime in a survey by Anne Arundel Community College’s Center for the Study of Local Issues. With 26% citing the economy as the foremost issue and housing costs closely following, economic anxieties are escalating. Meanwhile, the focus on crime has shifted towards cybercrimes, even as concerns about traditional crimes have decreased. Additionally, political interest is rising with the upcoming elections. We have a good executive summary on EyeOnAnnapolis.net along with the a link to the full results–warning they are 278 pages long (but very interesting). And I want to give a shout out to the subscribers of our newsletters who completed the survey. We sent the link to the survey out to our Anne Arundel County subscribers and Dr. Nataf at the college said the response was strong and the opinions were invaluable. So to those who took the survey–thanks!

In Baltimore, maritime operations are slowly recovering after the Key Bridge collapse disrupted the port’s activities. The first cargo ship since the incident, the Balsa 94, navigated a newly opened 35-foot deep temporary channel yesterday, marking a significant step towards restoring normalcy at one of the nation’s key ports. Meanwhile, the community mourns the loss of six workers in the collapse, commemorating their lives with a growing memorial at the bridge’s south end. Legal proceedings and investigations into the cause of the collapse are ongoing on many different levels.

On a brighter note, Riviera Beach celebrated the opening of a new library, a project years in the making. The state-of-the-art facility, replacing the original built in 1971, promises to be a hub for education and connection, boasting modern amenities and significantly more space. This long-awaited opening brought joy and pride to local residents and officials alike, highlighting the library’s potential impact on the community. And as always, the libraries, particularly OUR libraries totally rock!

Anne Arundel County is buzzing with various events this weekend and we have them all on Eye On Annapolis. So, let’s roll through them. The Rams Head Roadhouse is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Saturday. The Local by Design is hosting their monthly Annapolis Artisan’s Market all weekend on Margaret Avenue. Heroes Market at Heroes Pub in West Annapolis is set for Saturday as is the Children’s Business Fair at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Arnold. The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show opens this morning and runs through the weekend at City Dock in Annapolis. The Annual Annapolis Book Festival is Saturday at the Key School. And finally, the Inaugural Annapolis Vinyl Record Show will attract enthusiasts on Sunday at Maryland Hall!

And, of course you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. We spoke with Lee Norwood from Annapolis College Consulting and she is a wealth of information and if you have a kid headed to college, this is a must-listen episode!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Puppy & Tizzy–a Mom and Son bonded pair of terrier mixes that really need a good forever home! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt them!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world.

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

