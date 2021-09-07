September 7, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Fatal Hit & Run, Hate Incident. School Readiness. Navy Football. Ticket Tuesday!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police arrested an Annapolis man after fleeing an accident. A man was killed and his son injured after a car strikes them in Pasadena and flees–police need your help. A possible hate incident was discovered at the Severna Park Library. County Executive Pittman wants to make sure more students are ready for kindergarten. Schools open tomorrow. Navy Football had their home opener and it did not go well; Air Force up next. A town hall is scheduled for tonight for those impacted by the tornado. And Ticket Tuesday is here with tickets to a funny show on the 11th at Rams Head On Stage!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you had a great long weekend. We did a little football, a little Renn Fest, a little Iron Rooster, a little Ashling Kitchen, and a little barbecuing. So now, we’re gonna have to do a lot of exercising. Well, it’s the start of a short week, so let’s get into it..shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police were busy over the weekend! On Friday, they responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Mountain Road near Route 10. According to witnesses one vehicle ran a red light and crashed into two cars and the driver fled on foot. Police located him and had him in handcuffs when the 25 year old from Annapolis decided he was not into the whole arrest and handcuff scene so he ran again. And was caught again but not before grabbing one officer in the crotch, and biting and spitting at another. They did find marijuana and cocaine on him and his night went from bad to worse.

On Saturday, a black Dodge or Chrysler sedan made a legal U-turn on Ritchie Highway near Earleigh Heights Road but swung too wide and struck a father and son who were walking along the highway. The car fled the scene and the father, a 52- year old from Baltimore was pronounced deceased at the scene and the 11-year old son was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are looking for the car and driver–again it is a black Dodge or Chrysler sedan with front end and right side damage along with a damaged windshield. If you have anything to offer, please call 410-222-4700

And on Sunday, a passerby at the Severna Park Library called police to report a possible hate incident. They discovered a piece of twine attached to a lynching memorial plaque that appeared to be tied like a noose. Detectives are investigating and if anyone knows anything, please call 410-222-6145

Last week, County Executive Pittman announced he was forming a committee to achieve his goal of .. and this is worded oddly…reducing the percentage of students assessed as not-ready for kindergarten by 50% by 2026. In 2019-2020 only 46% of entering kindergartners were ready. His goal is to have that number at 23% by 2026. The committee is 15 members strong appointed by the County Executive and School Superintendent along with 3 more appointed once the committee is rolling along. Now, this initiative started in 2005 with a memo of agreement with the NAACP. In 2019 they held a meeting to see how it was going. And in late 2020, they received a report. Now, not looking to be a pessimist here, but if it took 16 years to prepare a report and identify the issues, how the hell is the County Executive gonna fix it in 5? Stay tuned, we’ll check back in 2026. Speaking of schools…classes resume in person tomorrow…so be careful on the roads as there will be kids on the corners waiting for the buses. Never pass a bus with red lights flashing. Let’s keep our kids safe this year from COVID and any preventable accidents. As for COVID–masks are required in all school buildings.

I mentioned I saw some football this weekend and it was the Marshall University football team–they were the only ones playing because Navy sure as hell didn’t show up. They got trounced 49-7. From a football perspective, there was nothing redeeming about Navy’s performance and Coach Niumatalolo knows it and said as much after the game… “we got out butts whooped in all facets. However, redeeming about the experience–there is nothing like a Navy football game. The March On, flyover, recognitions, etc. It really makes you proud to be a Marylander and Annapolitan—win or lose. New this year, they are selling beer in the stadium. Masks are required indoors but you can be mask-free if vaccinated in the seats and concourse. Up next is Air Force on Saturday which also marks the 20th anniversary of 911. It will be a very poignant game. Kick-off at 330pm and we will bring it to you. Hopefully, the Mids will show up for this game!

And as we wrap up today, if you were impacted by the tornado last week, there is a town hall meeting tonight at 6 pm at the Mt Olive AME Church on 2 Hicks Avenue in Annapolis. The resource center there will open at 5 pm but the town hall will be at 6 pm. There will be a situational briefing and then depending on who you are, you will be divided up for more information–businesses, homeowners, and renters. It is open to the public so anyone can attend and if you need transportation to Mt. Olive, they will provide it, just call 410-260-2211.

I hope up heard our local business spotlight on Saturday with Jane Abraham from Scout & Molly’s. Up this weekend is Park Fitness up in Severna Park. And look for a bonus podcast this week with the band Cracker who will be at the Rams Head On Stage on the 18th!

And speaking of the Rams Head On Stage, it’s ticket Tuesday, and Laura over there has given me a pair of tickets to see a great comedy show on the 11th..and face it, on 911, comedy would be good for the soul. It is the Women’s Work Comedy Tour with three ladies who are hysterical–regular guests on The View and Howard Stern, and a new name from the Wayans family. Send out a tweet tagging us and RamsHeadOnStage and just ask for them…maybe mention you heard about it on the Daily News Brief. We’ll pick a winner at random from the tweets–and of course, we’ll have some consolation prizes so a lot of people will win!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young is here from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather report. All that–in about a minute!

