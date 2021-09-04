Are you concerned that your oral hygiene might not be as good as it could be? Do you want to know If you are doing everything right when it comes to oral hygiene but aren’t too sure where to look?

Many people think of dental hygiene as something only dentists should worry about. But the truth is, brushing your teeth and taking care of your mouth can have a huge impact on your overall health. Studies have shown that chronic periodontal disease has been linked to diabetes, heart disease, strokes, pregnancy complications, and more.

If you are not doing everything possible for better oral hygiene now may be the time to start. If you’re not brushing twice a day, flossing daily, and getting regular dental checkups, then you’re risking the possibility of tooth decay or even gum disease. Kingsway Dental Center, a family dentist in Edmonton offers the following 4 tips for better oral hygiene.

Brush your teeth twice a day

The very first step to making sure that you have a good oral hygiene routine is to brush your teeth. This one may seem a bit obvious as it is something that everyone would normally do anyway, however, a lot of people think that brushing your teeth once a day is good enough.

While this is not the end of the world, you should actually be brushing your teeth at least twice a day. Once in the morning when you wake up so that you start the day with a fresh mouth, and once in the evening before you go to bed to wash away all of the plaque, bacteria, and food that might be hanging around still.

You could even opt to have a fancier toothbrush if you think the regular manual one is not good enough. These days there are so many different kinds of toothbrushes that are even electric.

You can also choose from a variety of toothpaste depending on what you prefer best.

Use mouthwash to kill bacteria and freshen breath

Once you have brushed your teeth, next you should rinse your mouth with mouthwash. Science has proven that good mouthwash kills 99% of unwanted bacteria in your mount and on your teeth and gums.

Many people think of it as a way to have their breath smelling better but it actually does so much more than that. When using mouthwash, it reduces the plaque in your mouth and prevents the risk of gingivitis.

It is also great for whitening your teeth if that is something you are concerned about.

Floss daily to remove food particles from between teeth

Flossing is something that far too many people forget to do, or just choose not to do. It is often tedious and thought of as a waste of time. However, it can actually be incredibly beneficial to the health of your gums and mouth.

Floss can remove any extra food in-between your teeth, remove plaque that your toothbrush can’t reach, and even leave you with fresher breath for longer, once you are done.

You only need to floss once a day, as any more than that could aggravate your gums and make them sore and inflamed.

See your dentist every six months for cleanings, x-rays, and checkups

Last but not least, the best tip to keeping your teeth happy and healthy, and to have better oral hygiene, is to visit your dentist once a year for a general checkup to see if you have any cavities that need filling or teeth that need fixing. It is also a great preventative measure, especially when it comes to your children. If your child is not a fan of dentists, you need to make sure that the dentist you’re taking them to is genuinely interested in helping your child develop a love for dental hygiene. Fresh Dental, a dentist in Winnipeg suggests visiting an oral hygienist for a tooth cleaning every 6 months to have a full deep clean of your mouth and teeth.

They can see what you can and they will be able to ensure that your teeth are in a good condition or even be able to help you if you are struggling with sensitive teeth or struggling when it comes to choosing the right toothbrush and toothpaste.

This may seem excessive, but it is well worth it, especially if you don’t want to end up spending a lot more on a problem that could have been prevented.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS