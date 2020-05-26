Annapolis Boat Shows set to launch on schedule in October

The iconic maritime events that have become Annapolis institutions over the past half century are slated to return to City Dock this October. The United States Powerboat Show will run Thursday through Sunday, October 1 – 4 and the United States Sailboat Show will run the following weekend, October 8 – 12, Thursday through Monday, the Columbus Day holiday.

“The health and safety of our exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees is our team’s highest priority,” said Paul Jacobs, President of Annapolis Boat Shows. “As we plan for our fall shows, we’re taking proactive steps in response to the public health situation.” One key to achieving maximum safety is to smooth the number of visitors across all show days, Jacobs said. Visitors will be able to purchase day-specific tickets in advance at the general admission price of $20. “Once a day’s ticket allotment is sold out, you may select an alternate day,” he explained. All ticket sales are final.

The United States Powerboat Show will feature hundreds of new boats on display, from trailerable center-consoles to ocean-going yachts, plus previously owned yachts in a dedicated brokerage section.

Larger boats on display in a marina of floating docks are just waiting for show goers to climb aboard and compare side-by-side. Some models are also available for test drives at the demo dock. Smaller boats will fill acres of shoreside exhibit areas, along with tents stocked with nautical accessories and services. Boaters will find everything they need to finance and customize a new boat or upgrade a currently owned boat.

The United States Sailboat Show will be celebrating its 51st anniversary this year, securing its dominance in the world of sail as the key event for premiering new sailboats from all the major manufacturers in the U.S. and abroad. Larger cruising sailboats will be on display in the water with industry representatives on hand to answer any questions. Sailors can shop the tents packed with hundreds of exhibits of marine gear and services for everything from electronic navigation and communication equipment to sails and rigging.

The show also provides opportunities for sailors to expand their horizons, whether they are newcomers to the sailing lifestyle or old salts. Experts will provide seminars on a wide range of topics in Cruisers University, and novices can get their feet wet with the First Sail Workshop and the Take the Wheel program.

Tickets are available for advance purchase on the Annapolis Boat Show website. Admission is $20 per person and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are valid for one day only, and only for the specific day for which they are purchased.

For more information, visit www.AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

