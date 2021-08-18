THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Third-Dose Vaccines Now Available from Health Department

| August 18, 2021, 09:58 AM


On August 18, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will begin providing third doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) to those considered moderately to severely immunocompromised by the CDC.  Read CDC Recommendation.

These doses are available by appointment at Third Dose COVID Vaccine Clinics or by calling 410-222-7256.

Please alk with your health care provider about your condition and whether a third dose is appropriate for you. A doctor’s note or other proof of eligibility will not be required. However, you will be asked to self-attest that you meet CDC eligibility recommendations.

Third doses may also be available from local pharmacies, retail stores, or your health care provider.

The Arc of Central Maryland

