Pre-Kindergarten registration begins today for Anne Arundel County

Parents who wish to register their children for Anne Arundel County Public Schools prekindergarten programs may do so at schools that host programs beginning on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Registration must be done in person at the school in which the child will be enrolled. Children enrolling in prekindergarten must be 4 years old by September 1, 2019. The following documents are required when registering a child for prekindergarten:

The child’s original birth certificate or birth record

A copy of the child’s immunization record

Two proofs of residency (rental or mortgage agreement and current utility bill)

Public prekindergarten programs in Maryland are designed to improve the school readiness of children who are economically disadvantaged or homeless. If seats remain, schools may enroll students with other readiness needs. Those applying for prekindergarten due to economic need must provide income eligibility verification by submitting one of the following:

Federal Income Tax Return (1040 statement) along with documentation related to other sources of income such as child support and/or rental income.

Current award letter for Temporary Cash Assistance or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

For assistance in locating your assigned school, click on the Locate Your School link on the AACPS website, www.aacps.org, or contact the AACPS Planning Office at 410-439-5683 or [email protected]

Information about enrollment, prekindergarten programs, alternative programs, and Levels of Maturity Waivers can be found here. Information about the recommended immunizations for children entering school is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/.

Applications for kindergarten programs will be available and announced in the spring. Parents/guardians with further questions or individual concerns can contact the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Early Childhood Office at 410-222-5441.

