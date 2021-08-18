THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Couple Assaulted and Robbed During Home Invasion on West Street

| August 18, 2021, 09:54 AM

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at approximately 5:50 am, Annapolis Police Officers responded to a reported home invasion that occurred in the 1900 block of West Street.

The two adult victims reported that unknown men forcefully entered their apartment/residence. The victims said that the men were armed with semi-automatic handguns and wearing masks.

The suspects assaulted the victims and stole their cell phones and other personal items before fleeing the residence.

The victims were not seriously injured in this incident and police do not have any description of the suspects.

This investigation is being investigated by detectives and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-268-4141.

NOTE: We have reached out to the Annapolis Police Department for additional information (number of suspects, description of suspects, and to confirm if this was in a home or an apartment), but have not received a response This story will be updated if we receive a response. 

