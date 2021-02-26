Annapolis Restaurant Week
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Summer camp registration is underway at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

| February 26, 2021, 10:14 AM

Summer camps are a blast at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Campers in grades kindergarten through 6th grade will get wet and muddy while exploring their Park Campus with wooded trails, secluded coves, and marsh habitats along Back Creek. Come play in the woods and water, discover our maritime heritage, and become environmental stewards.

Summer camp allows children to play and wonder as they explore the world around them with friends, old and new and registration is now underway!

Check out their summer camp sessions for campers entering Kindergarten through 6th grade.  Activities are specifically designed with each age group in mind.  The youngest campers will enjoy hands-on animal investigations, water play, arts and crafts, and stories, while campers in 4th-6th grade are challenged with additional water-based adventures including kayak and boat excursions, standup paddle boarding, and fishing.

  • 9:00am to 3:30pm
  • 1-week sessions with unique themes.
  • Land and Water Exploration, Hands-on Environmental Education, Games, and Crafts!
  • Before & After Care
  • Both Instructor and Children-Driven Exploration & Activities
  • 1:8 Staff to Camper Ratio
  • Cost: Members $275, Non-Members $315
  • Internships for College Students and Volunteer Opportunities for High School Students Available!

Register here!

Severn Bank

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«