Cremation Versus Burial: Which is the Better Option?

This is perhaps one of the biggest life decisions you’re going to make concerning funeral plans. So, what’s the better – cremation or burial? The truth is, there’s no simple answer. Choosing between the two is a personal decision and one that many people struggle with. Often, this decision may involve factors like faith, personal beliefs, or family traditions. In the recent past, cremation has gained widespread popularity among many people. It has surpassed burial as the most popular choice. Cost is also a factor since there’s a significant difference between burial and cremation costs. Understanding how both services work can help you make an informed decision. This prevents your family from experiencing needless stress and confusion when you pass. We’ve broken down the factors you need to consider when choosing between the two.

1. Cost Comparison

Many people choose cremation as they consider it to be cheaper than burial. Even though this is true, extra service can inflate the total cost of cremation. This cost is sometimes high compared to a basic burial. As the team from www.greenmeadowmemorials.com/ points out, choosing the right urn for ashes and remains is key. Unless it’s known beforehand, the urn or vessel chosen to store the remains is returned to the family or the designated cemetery/funeral home.

Nevertheless, cremation is more budget-friendly, and there are no time restraints. On the other hand, burials are expensive, especially with funeral arrangements. Also, some cemeteries have rules, and this can limit your choices.

2. Respect for the Deceased

When choosing between cremation and burial, many people express different opinions and ideas. The major concern most people express is a desire to be respectful of the deceased’s memory and their body. While some people choose to preserve the body’s integrity, others aren’t comfortable allowing the body to decay underground. In different faiths and cultures, viewing the body is a vital part of the funeral ritual. Many people wrongly believe that choosing cremation as an option makes this impossible. However, viewing can take place before cremation.

3. Flexibility

A typical funeral involves a burial and consists of a strict series of events the bereaved family follows. Many funeral directors are flexible when it comes to changing the schedule of a particular funeral service. There are some benefits to having a structured funeral service event. For instance, the funeral home deals with most of the planning. This means the bereaved family doesn’t have to spend most of their energy and time at an event when they’re grieving a loss. This process can help the family reduce costs associated with customization while still allowing the ability to personalize the event.

On the other hand, cremation services are more flexible. Some families may include aspects of a traditional funeral, such as viewing before cremation. Other families also prefer direct cremation and will plan the memorial service later on.

4. Environmental Factor

There’s no easy answer to this as there are many factors involved. If going for an environmental-friendly option is vital to you, you should understand both processes’ pros and cons. Many supporters of each choice argue as to which has a lower negative effect on the environment. Many believe there’s a high amount of pollutants released during the cremation process. Additionally, others also cite the lack of biodegradability of materials used in caskets. There’s also been a general concern about the toxicity of embalming fluids, and hence many people feel cremation is more environmentally-friendly. In recent years, there’s been widespread popularity in natural or eco-burials. These kinds of burials don’t use embalming fluids, and caskets are made from environmentally-friendly materials.

5. Consider Religious Beliefs

There’s a contrasting opinion on cremation among Christians. Centuries ago, the Catholic Church prohibited cremation until in the ’60s when the ban was lifted. However, the compromise is that the cremated remains should be buried rather than scattered or taken home by the bereaved family. Some other Christian denominations like Baptist and the Eastern Orthodox Church also prohibit cremation. On the other hand, the Lutheran churches and the Seventh Day Adventist church don’t prohibit it. Even though Judaism shunned cremation, some Jews are now accepting the practice. Some eastern religions like Hinduism and Buddhism practice cremation while Sikhs prefer cremation, though this is for cultural reasons. However, burial is not prohibited for Sikhs. Finally, cremation is forbidden for Muslims.

Choosing which option is right for you depends on your preferences and the wishes of the deceased. This is a personal issue, and it can be challenging to get a consensus in such a sensitive area. However, whichever side you’re on, it’s vital to understand the pros and cons of each option. Finally, if you settle on a particular option, set your wishes in a funeral plan.

