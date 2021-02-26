Local Irish Pubs to Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day a Bit Differently This Year

The Irish Restaurant Company, otherwise known as Galway Bay in Annapolis, Killarney House in Davidsonville, and Brian Boru in Severna Park will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little differently this year!

It should come as no surprise that St. Paddy’s Day is the busiest day of the year for this trio of Irish authenticity. In a normal year, the bars would be six people deep, the Guinness would be flowing and the bagpipers would be piping. But, as we all know, this is not a normal year! Nor was last year. In fact, COVID-19 reared it’s head in the United States just days before St. Patrick’s Day and bars and restaurants were ordered closed on March 16th.

Throughout the past year, they have found a way to continue serving the Guinness and dishing out the authentic Irish food and music for which they are famous. And they plan to do so again on March 17th, but with a twist.

In order to keep everyone safe, they will need to control the crowd. But, they also want to make sure as many people are able to soak up the Irish hospitality as possible and will be implementing some policies to do just that.

Main Bar Area

They will be allocating seating in this area on a first-come, first-served basis. As seats are occupied, they will start a waitlist at the main door and take customer phone numbers to text when a new seat becomes available in this area. Guests will be able to order from the St. Patrick’s Day bar and carryout menu, and the full beverage selection will be available for purchase.

Outside Tented Area

Seating in this area is open on a first-come, first-served basis and may be used as a temporary waiting area for the main bar when available. Guests will be able to order from our bar and carryout menu, and the full beverage selection will be available for purchase.

Main Restaurant Area

Reservations will be available over the phone for the breakfast, lunch and dinner. An a la carte breakfast will be offered up until 11am, followed by special lunch and dinner menus with beverages offered on an a la carte basis. Please call the restaurant and ask for a manager to place your reservation.

There is no charge to make these breakfast, lunch or dinner reservations; however, you must have a reservation guaranteed for the number of guests placed prior to arrival – a credit card may be required to guarantee the reservation. Each party will be given an arrival and a departure time to ensure that they can accommodate each promised reservation for the time allotted.

The menus for this area are special St. Patrick’s Day three-course set menus with a choice of soup or salad, choice of lunch or dinner entrée, and choice of dessert. Musical entertainment will be offered in the tent area (weather permitting) as well as the restaurant area from 11:30am to 10pm. There will be three acts in each area throughout the day.

For everyone unable to make a reservation or book a time slot, they will be offering an efficient carry out/curbside menu where orders can be placed online or by phone and delivered right to your car upon arrival.

Call 410-263-8333 to reserve your table. Please ask for Sean or Candace.

Bar and Tent Areas

The following time slots are available to reserve in advance, for a small fee, for you to safely visit to enjoy the food, entertainment, and a pint of Guinness. It is anticipated that most of the time slots will be filled prior to St. Patrick’s Day; therefore, plan to reserve in advance so that you won’t be disappointed.

TIME SLOT PER-PERSON FEE 8:00am – 11:00am No charge 11:15am – 1:15pm $10.00 1:30pm – 3:30pm $10.00 3:45pm – 5:45pm $10.00 6:00pm – 8:00pm $15.00 8:15pm – 10:15pm $10.00 10:30pm – 12:00am No charge

You may reserve/purchase as many slots of time per person as you wish; however, once your end time has arrived, another guest will be arriving to occupy that space for the next time slot. Even though there is no charge for the first or last time slot, you must reserve the space in advance to be granted entry.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on an a la carte basis from aspecial St. Patrick’s Day Menu.

Call 410-798-8700 to reserve your time slot. Please ask for Melanie or Kerry.

