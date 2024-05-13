May 13, 2024
Friday is Bike to Work Day in Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation, City of Annapolis, and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) will host the 27th Annual Bike to Work Day event from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Susan Campbell Park on City Dock in downtown Annapolis. The event is free and open to the public. 

“Bike to Work Day is a great opportunity to promote sustainable transportation options in our communities,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We encourage the public to participate in this annual event and to learn more about how they can help build a smarter and greener future in Anne Arundel County.”

The public is invited to join city and county officials on May 17 at 8 a.m. at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock for a brief program that will include speakers, giveaways, refreshments, bike safety checks as well as t-shirt pickup. WRNR radio will play music and live broadcast the event. To register for the event, visit https://biketoworkmd.com/event-register/. Participants picking up event T-shirts should select “Anne Arundel County Bike to Work Day – Susan Campbell Pickup” when registering. 

“After visiting the Netherlands last year, I’m convinced more than ever that we need a cycling revolution here in Annapolis. This is a very walkable and bikeable city – especially downtown – and I’ve always been prepared to lead by example,” said Mayor Buckley. “I have biked to work regularly for many years and I’m proud to say that Bike-to-Work represents no change to my regular routine.” 

The event is part of a region-wide Bike to Work Week organized by The Baltimore Metropolitan Council and observed from May 13 to 19. The event encourages people to bike to work or other destinations as an environmentally-friendly alternative mode of transportation.  

“All county owned buses have bike racks affixed to them and are available for patrons on bike to work day and every day. Riders can use the county’s Passio GO free app which allows transit users to see real-time bus locations, schedules, and estimated time of arrival for better trip planning,” said Samuel Snead, Director of the Office of Transportation.

Bike to Work Day and Bike to Work Week are national events. Since 1996, the Baltimore Metropolitan Council and regional partners have organized Bike to Work celebrations to promote biking as a healthy commuting option while promoting public awareness of safety and environmental benefits. In the regional area, there are bike-to-work events in multiple jurisdictions, including Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford County, Howard County, and Queen Anne’s County.

For more information, visit: www.biketoworkmd.com.

Daily News Brief Local News
Simple Hacks to Save Money on Groceries in Maryland

USNA's Herndon Climb Scheduled for Wednesday Morning

