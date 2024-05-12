May 12, 2024
Monthly LGBTQIA+ Drop-In Grief Support Offered by Chesapeake Life Center

Chesapeake Life Center will host a monthly drop-in grief support group for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Beginning May 14, it will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

Grief is a hard and vulnerable time, and it is important to have safe spaces to process what we are going through. This group is intended for adult members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are grieving a past or approaching death. The group will be facilitated by a licensed queer therapist but will be loosely structured to offer an opportunity for participants to share their feelings and grieve with the community. 

There is no cost, and no registration is required. For questions, call 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.   

