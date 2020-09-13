Firefighters work with community to provide books for students

The Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters have annonced the expansion of their Little Libraries program to locations throughout the County. Serving on the front lines throughout the pandemic, Fire Fighters uniquely recognize the incredible challenges local families continue to face.

By providing access to books – and the stories they contain – they hope to bring families together while empowering children as they continue on their learning journeys. This project was conceived by Anne Arundel County Fire Fighter Brian Holtslander who designed and painted the boxes – with his daughter as his assistant – over the course of the last year.

“I interact with citizens every day in my capacity as a Fire Fighter/Paramedic” said Holtslander. “At the end of our shift, it’s hard to just shut down and not take that commitment home with us. I want every child to have access to the books and the messages of inspiration they contain, especially in these times.”

The newest Little Library will be located in the Robinwood Community in Annapolis. The location was chosen in partnership with STAIR-Annapolis, an Anne Arundel County nonprofit.

“STAIR-Annapolis is thrilled to be a part of this important initiative of the Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters,” said Laura Iversen, Executive Director of STAIR-Annapolis. “Community collaboration is vital to our organization’s mission, and we’re so excited for the installation of the new Little Free Library at Robinwood, where readers of all ages will be able to find books to help spark imaginations, feed curiosity, and discover the joy of reading.”

This Little Library complements the Fire Fighter’s original Little Library, in partnership with the Maryland Family Network, located on West Street in front of the Department of Human Services. Additional Little Libraries will be placed throughout the County in the coming months.

