Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar is latest restaurant to close in Annapolis area

| September 13, 2020, 12:55 PM

Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar has closed.  Paladar is just the latest of a spate of area restaurants that are closing in the area due to the impact of COVID-19.

We confirmed the closure with local management and their Gaithersburg location today. Currently there are 3 other locations for Paladar–Woodmere, OH; Gaithersburg, MD; and King of Prussia, PA. The three remain open and any gift cards will be honored at the other locations.

