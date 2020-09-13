Flag House Inn snags coveted “Traveler’s Choice Award”

The Flag House Inn announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for lodging. Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“Since purchasing the Flag House Inn in 2018, our vision has been to provide a great customer experience, from search to post stay communication. By the time they depart, we want to ensure we have done everything we could to provide a memorable experience in our home and in Annapolis. This award validates our vision.”, said Marty Etzel, co-owner.

Content Continues Below

“We are so grateful to each and every guest that has stayed with us, especially the ones that have shared their experience with others. Most travelers consult reviews and ratings before booking, and we could not have won this award without the feedback of so many of our guests”, noted Carmel Etzel, co-owner. TripAdvisor looks at a full year of reviews on its site to carefully select winners based on the consistency of great reviews

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at TripAdvisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

The Flag House Inn reopened in early May following a 7 week shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners, who live onsite, reconfigured their guest experience to emphasize traveler safety, including contactless check-in, distanced breakfast and enhanced sanitization practices. Recent TripAdvisor reviews mention the pristine conditions, and also frequently comment on the personalized care the innkeepers show to their guests – not only in attentiveness but in their creativity and desire to create a truly memorable experience.

Marty & Carmel noted: “Our guests have recognized the efforts to keep them safe, and take comfort knowing we are looking out for their safety. No other lodging in downtown Annapolis offers free parking & fresh cooked breakfast with owners living on site.”

To see traveler reviews for Flag House Inn, visit the Tripadvisor listing . For more information or to book a room, visit www.flaghouseinn.com. For a little fun and to see what’s new, check us out on Facebook or Instagram.

Other area winners included Watermark Tors & Cruises, Schooner Woodwind, Capital SUP, Quiet Waters Park, and Classic Sail Charters!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB