Monsignor Slade Catholic School to Host Online Benefit Concert Friday Morning

Monsignor Slade Catholic School’s (MSCS) graduating class will host and perform in Shine On!, a benefit concert, to reduce the school’s carbon footprint on May 21, 2021. The concert will begin at 11 a.m. and should run until approximately 1:00 p.m.

Tune in for the live-streamed event via their Facebook page.

Shine On! will feature many different acts highlighting the talents of the Class of 2021, alumni, and a video presentation about Monsignor Slade’s environmental impact from ClearShark H20. Members of the graduating 8th-grade class chose for the profits from the benefit concert to align with Monsignor Slade Catholic School’s efforts to earn certification as a Green School. The students have spent their year in music class planning the benefit concert, developing the acts, and gaining insightful knowledge of the school’s environmental impact through our non-profit collaborative organization, ClearSharkH20.

Any donations or contributions to the students’ Shine On virtual tip jar will go toward the purchase of solar panels to decrease the carbon footprint of MSCS. To support the purchase of solar panels, you may contribute online at https://forms.diamondmindinc.com/msladeschool/shineon2021

The students, with Mrs. Abbott’s encouragement, chose to take on this project after experiencing the 7th-grade music and arts curriculum which involves exploring the role music plays in the societal expression of social issues and the impact it has on American politics. Mrs. Karin Abbott, the arts integration specialist and Archdiocesan 2019 – 2020 Elementary School Teacher of the Year, taught her current 8th-grade students about many facets of the music industry during the school’s pivot to distance learning during the pandemic. The students are eager to perform the benefit concert planned using the knowledge they gained in 7th-grade as they explored the impact history has had on music, the development, and growth of the music industry, and the varied jobs that musicians contribute to in today’s workforce.

