Mid-day Eastport shooting sends man to shock-trauma

| May 13, 2020, 04:46 PM

A man was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock-Trauma Center in Baltimore this afternoon after being shot in the head at the Harbour House Community in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

Shortly after 3pm on May 13, 2020, the Annapolis Police Department responded to a reported shooting in a the 1100 block of Madison Street in the Harbour House Apartments. Harbour House is a complex owned and managed by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis.

On arrival, police found a male victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The Annapolis Fire Department transported the victim to the Annapolis Middle School where he was flown my Maryland State Police helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not have a suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

