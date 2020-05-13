Governor Hogan: Welcome to Stage 1….maybe. County Executive Pittman has not weighed in

Today at 5:00pm, Governor Larry Hogan briefed the State of Maryland with an update and the steps the State is taking to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to get the economy started.

Currently there are 34,812 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Virus in Maryland including 2,596 in Anne Arundel County. 1,694 deaths in Maryland have been reported so far, 123 in Anne Arundel County.

Full details can be found here (updated daily around 10:00am)

Content Continues Below

This afternoon, the Governor announced that the data shows that Maryland can begin to move into the first stage of the Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery. Specifically, Hogan said the following:

Maryland has achieved the 14-day trend of plateauing and reducing the COVID-19 numbers

Effective May 15, 2020 at 5:00pm. Stay at Home Order will be lifted. To be replaced by a Safer at Home Public Advisory.

Safe re-opening of retail stores at 50% capacity and precautions, encourage curbside pick up and delivery

Manufacturing can start up with precautions

Barber Shops and Hair Salons can open at 50% capacity with appointments only

Pet Groomers, Adoption Shelters, Car Washes can open

Churches can safely hold religious services and encouraged to be outside. Inside services at 50% capacity.

Individual counties will make their own decisions on the re-openings of Stage 1 activities

Employers should encourage telework and employees who can telework, should telework

Masks still required in retail stores, indoor public areas, public transportation

If the numbers continue to decline, we may move to Stage 2

COVID-19 will be with us until a vaccine is available and there will be outbreaks.

With the Governor allowing jurisdictions to create their own timelines for re-opening, Anne Arundel County will need to wait until County Executive Pittman weighs in on the matter. From news reports this week, it appears that he will not be following the Governor’s lead as Anne Arundel County has not seen the plateauing or reduction that has been seen Statewide.

Pittman will rely heavily on the advice of the County Health Officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman for guidance. While the Governor’s Stage 1 will go into effect on Friday, May 15, 2020, we likely will have to wait a few minutes to hear what the County plans. Anne Arundel, along with Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore, Harford, and Frederick counties and Baltimore City have all said they plan to re-open on their schedule.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB