Police arrest woman in Gambrills prostitution sting

During the month of April 2019, the Anne Arundel County Police Department received complaints regarding possible prostitution activity occurring in the 2300 block of Mt. Tabor Road, Gambrills. The Vice Unit and Western District Tactical Patrol Unit detectives conducted an investigation and located a female advertising on an internet website for the purposes of prostitution in the area of the complaint.

On April 17, 2019, detectives contacted the phone number on the advertisement and set up a meeting with the female. During the conversation, the female agreed to engage in prostitution. The undercover detective was directed to the 2300 block of Mt. Tabor Road. The female then met the undercover detective on the side of the road and entered the detective’s vehicle. The female again confirmed her intent to perform sexual acts in exchange for money. She was then arrested, transported to Western District and charged accordingly with prostitution offenses.

Hubbard was released the same day on her own recognizance.

Arrested:

Brianna Hubbard | 21 | 2300 block of Mt. Tabor Road | Gambrills, Md. 21054

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB