Premier Planning Group’s Day of Giving to pay a year’s of housing for two families

Two Maryland families facing dire financial circumstances received 12-months of housing payments during this afternoon’s ceremony of Annapolis based Premier Planning Group’s “Day of Giving”.

To provide these gifts, Premier Planning Group partnered with clients, as well as the Gradient Gives Back Foundation, a nonprofit that devotes its resources to assisting families in need.

“These families have both dealt with more difficulties in the past several years than many people encounter in a lifetime,” said Brion Harris, CEO, and founder of Premier Planning Group. “My hope is that this money gives them the hand up that they need to get back on their feet.”

Shakeithia Tillman and her two children, of Pikesville, Maryland, have struggled since her partner, Otis, died unexpectedly in December 2017. With no life insurance and no partner, Shakeithia ultimately lost her job, her car, and her apartment. She recently found a new job but is still under financial pressure.

Kimberly and Clifford Heard and their three children, of Gwynn Oak, Maryland, have dealt with multiple health issues, including Kimberly’s Multiple Sclerosis and cancer. Clifford recently lost his full-time job due to back problems (although he continues to work part-time for the Baltimore Orioles). Two of their three children have autism, which compounds the difficulty of finding child chare for work and medical appointments.

To learn more about the Gradient Gives Back Community Outreach Program, nominate a family in need or to donate, please visit www.gradientgivesback.com.

