Mike Miller stepping aside from the Senate Presidency, will remain senator

The longest serving State Senate President in the United States has decided to step aside from his role as President of the Maryland Senate.

Senate President Michael Thomas V. Mike Miller, first selected to lead the Maryland Senate in 1987, announced today that due to his health, he would step aside as President of the Senate, but still remain as Senator representing Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s Counties.

On the announcement, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said:

On behalf of a grateful state, I want to sincerely thank Senate President Mike Miller for his 33 years of dedicated service as president of the Maryland Senate. “As the longest continuously serving presiding officer in the nation, President Miller has been a strong, unifying leader for the legislature and the state. His steady presence and trademark humor will be deeply missed as President, but we are pleased to know that Mike will continue to represent the people of District 27 in the Senate. “I have immense respect for Mike Miller. For the past year, he has shown all of us what courage and determination look like as he faces a very tough personal battle. As we celebrate his historic tenure as president of the Senate, Maryland’s First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to join us in praying for him and his family. — Maryland Governor, Larry Hogan

After the announcement, Senate Democrats selected a new leader in Bill Ferguson who represents Baltimore City in the 46th District. Prior to assuming the new leadership position, Ferguson will go before the entire Senate (47 members) for a vote. It is unclear when that vote may take place, but suspected within the next week.

Miller announced that he was battling Stage IV prostate cancer back in January of 2019 and vowed to serve as long as he was able. Miller said the decision to step aside from his position was made in the last week in consultation with his doctors.

