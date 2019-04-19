Police looking for teen in armed robbery of senior citizen

Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a thinly built black teen who is a suspect in the armed robbery of a senior citizen in Glen Burnie. are searching for a thinly built black teen who is a suspect in the armed robbery of a senior citizen in Glen Burnie.

On March 18, 2019 at approximately 9pm, Officers responded for a report of an armed robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Park West Drive, Glen Burnie MD.

Upon arrival officers located a 76-year-old male victim.

The victim stated he was accosted by the suspect while unloading groceries from the trunk of his vehicle. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded his wallet. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of US Currency and was not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Suspect: A teenage black male, thin, wearing a sweatshirt and dark pants, armed with a knife.

