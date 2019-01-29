Traffic stop results in Brooklyn Park drug bust

On January 28 at approximately 0208 hours officers conducted a traffic stop on Church Street near the Baltimore City line. Officers observed plastic baggies containing suspected CDS on the floorboard at the occupant’s feet. The occupants were detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The following items were recovered from the vehicle:

25 blue plastic containers containing suspected CDS crack cocaine (approximate weight with packaging 13.31 grams)

19 clear capsules containing suspected CDS heroin (approximate weight with packaging 3.55 grams)

2 baggies containing suspected CDS marijuana (approximate weight with packaging 7.34 grams)

After reading the advisement of rights to the vehicle occupants the rear passenger advised that the CDS belonged to him. The subject was arrested and transported to Northern District for processing. A further search was conducted at the station and officers recovered a Oxycodone Hydrochloride pill from his undergarments.

Charged:

Steven Brian Boyd | 19 | 500 block of Annabel Ave, Baltimore

Boyd was charged with the following:

Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine,

Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute Heroin,

Possession of CDS Crack Cocaine,

Possession of CDS Heroin,

Possession of CDS Oxycodone Hydrochloride,

Possession of CDS Marijuana under 10 grams.

The total approximate street value of the CDS is $616.80.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB