Armed robbery at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre

| January 29, 2019
On January 25 at approximately 9 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Brandermill Boulevard in Crofton for a robbery of a citizen. A teenager was leaving an establishment when he was approached by a male with a gun demanding his cell phone. The victim complied and the suspect fled. The suspect was located a short time later in possession of a replica handgun. The suspect was a juvenile charged as an adult. (Believed to be unrelated to above Crofton robbery)

Suspect: (Charged as an Adult)
Michael Hunter | 17 | 12300 block of Tilbury Lane, Bowie, MD

Charges:

  • First Degree Assault
  • Second Degree Assault
  • Armed Robbery
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Use of a handgun in commission of a felony
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Theft under $1500.00
