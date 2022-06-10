Annapolis City Manager Resigns Position, Will Be Replaced by Former City Manager

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced today his nomination of Michael Mallinoff, Esq. to become the next Annapolis City Manager. The current City Manager, David Jarrell, who has been in the role for more than two years, will return to the Annapolis Department of Public Works. Jarrell was the head of DPW for nearly ten years before assuming the role of City Manager in February 2020. There is a vacancy at Public Works due to the departure of Michael Johnson.

“In Annapolis, the City Manager job is very demanding,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “David has been a phenomenal asset, not only guiding the City through the Hillman rebuild and the reimagining of City Dock, but navigating us through the pandemic and three budget cycles. I’m thrilled David has decided to stay on at DPW, and I know his wife and son are happy they’ll be seeing him more regularly.”

From November 2021 until May 2022, Mallinoff was the acting director of the Annapolis Department of Planning and Zoning. Mallinoff had previously been the City Manager of the City of Newport, Rhode Island, then helmed the former Annapolis Department of Neighborhood and Environmental Programs from 2003 to 2009, and was Annapolis City Manager from 2009 to 2013 before being released by former Mayor, Mike Pantelides. He also served as County Administrator for Charles County and then as a Department Director at Baltimore County. Mallinoff is a lifetime member of the International City Managers Association (ICMA). The City Charter specifies that the Annapolis City Manager must have: an advanced degree, eight years of experience in local government management, and be familiar with contemporary budgeting and accounting practices. Mallinoff earned a Doctor of Law (J.D.) from the University of Baltimore School of Law, is a member of the Maryland Bar Association, has more than three decades of management experience in government, and has overseen city and county budgets in Newport, Annapolis, and Charles County. Buckley’s nomination must go before the City Council for confirmation.

Jarrell will return to his former role in Public Works where he shepherded a number of City projects, including the new water treatment plant on Defense Highway, the solar energy park, the rebuild of Truxtun Pool, and the new Department of Public Works building on Hudson Street. Jarrell was in the role previously from December 2010 to February 2020.

“When Mike came back to the City in the role of acting director of Planning and Zoning, I was hopeful he’d stick around,” said Buckley. “Because Mike and David worked closely together this budget season, the change will bring a new vision to the City Manager’s role while maintaining institutional memory and continuity of operations.”

The transition will take place in August, pending City Council approval.

