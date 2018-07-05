Holiday fire destroys Arnold home

On July 4th just before 3pm, firefighters were alerted to a dwelling fire in the 1600 block of Wood Tree Court East.

Multiple callers to 9-1-1 reported the back deck of the home on fire and that fire was extending into the home.

First arriving firefighters reported smoke from the eaves and rear of a two-story, middle of the group townhome. Firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions in the rear of the home with the fire spreading to the two adjacent homes. A second alarm was requested bringing 60 firefighters to the scene including personnel from Annapolis City, the United States Naval Academy, and Queen Anne’s County.

The fire was extinguished in about 45 minutes with units remaining on scene additional time to complete overhaul and for investigation. One firefighter from the Naval Academy was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in good condition with symptoms related to heat exhaustion. The homeowner was evaluated on the scene by paramedics for minor burns but declined transport to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with damages estimated at $270,000. The Red Cross is assisting six adults and two children who have been displaced.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB