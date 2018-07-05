Daily News Brief | July 5, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Annapolis and the William Paca House welcomed 30 new citizens to the US at the annual Naturalization Ceremony. Annapolis showed up with love for The Capital as they marched in the annual Independence Day Parade less than a week after the shooting. Hogan fires an IT guy. Franchot is saying no to Jealous. Hoyer has pneumonia, Sophocleus’ wife may take his seat until November, and a man has “catastrophic” injuries to his hands after an illegal fireworks stunt goes awry. And it’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

