PODCAST: A Fundraiser at Caliente Grill for The Capital and a discussion with the community, survivors, and staff

On Thursday, June 28, 2018, a gunman opened fire in the newsroom of Capital-Gazette Communications killing five. The community has rallied around The Capital and Annapolis will be stronger because of this loss. But there are needs.

On Tuesday, The Maryland Crabs Podcast decided to head to Caliente Grill and invite whomever wanted to come and talk about whatever they wanted to talk about–words of encouragement, condolences, or just thoughts. Caliente Grill generously agreed to donate $1 per drink sold to the Capital-Gazette Families Fund and we raised $200. And thanks to a generous donor that is offering up to $1 million in matching contributions, this is worth $400. THANK YOU ROXANNA AND RAUL FROM CALIENTE!

But for over an hour, we heard from public officials, the public in general, a reporter from The Capital and one of the survivors. We had a big crowd and there was a lot of noise, but have a listen as Paul Gillespie recalls that afternoon in the newsroom, Chase Cook talks about the fortitude in pressing forward, Susan O’Brien on the importance of local news, Yasemin Jamison on her thoughts, and a poem about this place we now find ourselves in.

To all who came out..thank you. Please continue to support The Capital as you can. You can donate to the fund here (there is a matching gift up to $1 million), you can subscribe here (and I encourage you to do, we do), and when you see these folks out in the community, please take a moment to thank them for what they do. Our local paper, The Capital–or as some will lovingly call it the Crab Wrapper, is the glue that holds us all together.

