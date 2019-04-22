Baysox shut out in Erie

Bowie Baysox pitchers struck out 15 batters in Erie on Monday evening, but it was not enough to overcome a struggling offense, as the Baysox lost the series opener 5-0.

Starter Tyler Herb struck out a season-high seven and did not walk a batter in his outing, but he did yield five runs on the night. Zach Muckenhirn and Pedro Araujo combined to give Bowie three and one third innings of scoreless relief work.

Offensively, Yusniel Diaz, Ademar Rifaela and Jesmuel Valentin had the three hits for the Baysox in the game.

The loss was Bowie’s seventh in a row and 10th in the last 11 games. The team now sits at 3-14 on the season.

The second game of the series in Erie is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tuesday night. Bruce Zimmermann will start for the Baysox against Matt Manning of Erie. The team’s will play again at noon on Wednesday before Bowie heads home to start a seven game home stand.

