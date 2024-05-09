May 9, 2024
Volunteers Needed: Join the Fight Against Invasive Plants in Bacon Ridge, Annapolis

The Scenic Rivers Land Trust is calling for volunteers to join the 2024 Healthy Forests: Invasive Plant Removal Program at Bacon Ridge Natural Area in Anne Arundel County. Since 2020, in collaboration with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, Scenic Rivers has been dedicated to preserving the long-term health of Bacon Ridge, the largest conservation easement under their management.

Invasive plants pose a significant threat to the forests and natural lands within Anne Arundel County, ranging from shrubs that overshadow native plants to vines that can damage and bring down native canopy trees. The collective efforts of community volunteers and funding partners have been pivotal in removing these harmful invaders from over 40 acres, paving the way for a sustainable and flourishing forest ecosystem.

The program has seen remarkable volunteer support, with over 150 individuals contributing more than 300 hours in the past three years. Yet, the task ahead remains substantial.

This spring, Scenic Rivers is organizing volunteer teams to tackle invasive vines, shrubs, and grasses along the trails. The public workdays are scheduled as follows:

  • Saturday, May 18 (10 am to noon)

Volunteering for a few hours to improve the health of your local forest is a rewarding way to contribute to the community. Scenic Rivers invites and encourages everyone interested to join on any of the listed dates. Friends and family members are also welcome, as the task of removing invasive plants is extensive and requires as many hands as possible.

Advance registration is highly appreciated, and a minimum of 5 registered volunteers is required for each workday to proceed.

Don’t miss this opportunity to make a positive impact on the natural beauty of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

Close Menu