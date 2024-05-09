May 9, 2024
Practical Examples of Crafting Effective Website Design

Having a website is no longer an option but a necessity. Everyone has one. Individuals use them as a personal marketing tool. Online shops use it as a selling platform. Even the small hair parlour down the street has one. At the same time, it is no secret that very few of them are good, updated and presentable.

It is estimated around 75% of all consumers judge the product or the service by their website. Therefore, it’s essential to understand how to make a website a stunner rather than a bummer.

The Power of Visual Appeal 

Humans are visual creatures. We rely on visual elements in our surroundings more than on all other senses combined. That is why it is crucial to have a website that won’t overpower the senses but send the right message before users read the words on the screen.

Different industries use different styles, but casino sites for UK players are the best example of how to display a whole assortment of products, relying primarily on visual elements.

Effective Layout and Navigation Reduce Bounce Rates

Once the potential customer opens a website, the next big mission is to convince them it is easy to use. Generally, visitors leave websites after 10 to 20 seconds if they don’t find what they are looking for right away.

One of the best examples of user-friendly design is Zendesk. The customer support company delivers everything you need in the top menu. At the same time, the popular streaming site Netflix has a website that will confuse many new users – instead of placing the price in a prominent spot, new users must look it up in the FAQs.

Is Content Still the King?

Despite all the updates to search algorithms and user engagement models, the professional community of website specialists continue to assert content as the king of promoting your resource to the top. That being said, it takes more than keywords to make content compelling and useful to visitors of the website.

A modern example of content done right is Net-A-Porter, the most famous luxury fashion web shop that is anything but just a store. The high-end store also publishes trend reports, lifestyle articles, and features, in addition to fashion editorials with A-listers. It covers all trending topics its audience might be interested in better than a glossy magazine.

Discreet, Yet Effective Calls-to-Action 

Ultimately, websites must have natural calls-to-action that will, eventually, result in more returning visitors. The driving force behind any business is they help convert visitors into customers who purchase things, subscribe to newsletters or hire the service.

A good CTA is direct, precise and delivers exactly what is promised. Misleading practices might work for the first time but won’t generate loyal users. Call-to-action must deliver a pleasant experience without disrupting the performance of the website or confusing the potential client.

Does all this mean a particular service or product will be a hit? Not necessarily, but it does help turn visitors into leads and spread the word, and a good website makes up an indispensable part of that accomplishment.

