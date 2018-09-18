“Herrmann
Candidate Forum: Schuh & Pittman on the environment from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation

| September 17, 2018
Tonight, County Executive Steve Schuh and Steuart Pittman squared off in an environmental forum at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.  The forum was jointly presented by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the League of Women Voters and the Anne Arundel County Alliance for Livable Communities. The event was moderated by Josh Davidsburg.

Three questions developed by the sponsors were presented to each candidates and each was given two minutes to respond. The candidates each received the same question. The remaining questions were submitted by audience members who were in attendance. Approximately 100 people were in attendance.

NOTE: Actual forum questions start at 6:30 after the introductions!

