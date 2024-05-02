May 2, 2024
Annapolis, US 86 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bus Crash Sends Three Central Middle School Students to Hospital Tickets On Sale for Maryland Fiesta Latina! THIS WEEKEND! Annapolis Irish Festival! Local Educators Get a Treat at Miss Shirley’s Cafe During Teacher Appreciation Week June 7th! Fashion For A Cause
Local News

Tickets On Sale for Maryland Fiesta Latina!

You are not alone if you have never heard of the Maryland Fiesta Latina. It is a brand-new festival from ABC Events to be held on Sunday, May 5th, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. Well, actually, it debuted in 2019, and we all know what happened in 2020!

But 2024 is the year it returns with a vengeance. And why spend Cinco De Mayo inside when you can be outside at a FIESTA?

Come out and celebrate the various cultures of Latin America, along with fantastic food, drinks, music, and dance!

Here’s a sneak peek under the lid…

  • Cultural demonstrations and dance
  • Cultural music all-day
  • A Salsa flash mob (dance)
  • A Salsa competition (food)
  • Ethnic foods representing all of Latin America
  • Kids entertainment
  • Much more!

Tickets are on sale now, and if you use the code EOA, you can save 50% on everyone you purchase! Or look at it another way: BOGO–buy one, get one free!

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

THIS WEEKEND! Annapolis Irish Festival!

 Next Article

Bus Crash Sends Three Central Middle School Students to Hospital

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu