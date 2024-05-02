Bus Crash Sends Three Central Middle School Students to Hospital

Three Central Middle School eighth-grade students were taken to a local hospital after their chartered bus was struck from the rear while returning from a field trip to Philadelphia.

Shortly after noon, a Chesapeake Charters bus carrying 50 students from Central Middle School in Edgewater was stopped at a railroad crossing (required by law) on Route 301 in Kent County when it was struck by a commercial pick-up truck.

Three students were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The Kent County Public Schools sent one of its buses to transport 47 students to the Galena Fire Hall to await replacement transportation back to Central Middle School. The driver and passenger of the pick-up were flown to a regional trauma center and the status of their injuries is unknown.

Central Middle School contacted all 50 families individually to advise them of the accident. Parents of the injured students were given information on where the students were being treated. The remaining 47 students were reunited with their families back in Edgewater in the cafeteria. where counselors were made available to students.

NOTE: This story may be updated.

