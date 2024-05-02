THIS WEEKEND! Annapolis Irish Festival!

The Annapolis Irish Festival presented by ABC Events is on! And tickets are on sale now! And if you read on, we have a discount code for you!

The 2024 Annapolis Irish Festival will return to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on May 4, 2024, for a day full of music, merriment, culture, and a whole lot of green!

Get up on your feet and enjoy hard rockin’ Irish music from all of your favorite bands — Dublin 5, Poehemia, Gaelic Mishap, and more!

Activities for the whole family? You can count on that with ax throwing, a mobile escape room, Irish dancers, and an expanded kids’ zone with plenty of inflatables!

A VIP experience is also available, which will include a special VIP area for you and your car, unlimited beer, wine, soda, and water, a special VIP tent, and air-conditioned VIP bathrooms!

Children under 12 are free with a paying adult!

Use the code EYE when checking out to save 50% on ALL of your General Admission tickets!

ABC Events produces the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, the Maryland Fiesta Latina, the Maryland Seafood Festival, and the Bay Bridge Paddle.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

