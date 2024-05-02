THIS WEEKEND! Annapolis Irish Festival!

The Annapolis Irish Festival presented by ABC Events is on! And tickets are on sale now! And if you read on, we have a discount code for you!
The 2024 Annapolis Irish Festival will return to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on May 4, 2024, for a day full of music, merriment, culture, and a whole lot of green!
Get up on your feet and enjoy hard rockin’ Irish music from all of your favorite bands — Dublin 5, Poehemia, Gaelic Mishap, and more!
Activities for the whole family? You can count on that with ax throwing, a mobile escape room, Irish dancers, and an expanded kids’ zone with plenty of inflatables!
A VIP experience is also available, which will include a special VIP area for you and your car, unlimited beer, wine, soda, and water, a special VIP tent, and air-conditioned VIP bathrooms!
Children under 12 are free with a paying adult!
Use the code EYE when checking out to save 50% on ALL of your General Admission tickets!
ABC Events produces the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, the Maryland Fiesta Latina, the Maryland Seafood Festival, and the Bay Bridge Paddle.