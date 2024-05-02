May 2, 2024
Annapolis, US 83 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
THIS WEEKEND! Annapolis Irish Festival! Local Educators Get a Treat at Miss Shirley’s Cafe During Teacher Appreciation Week June 7th! Fashion For A Cause Exploring the Top Attractions to See and Do in Maryland Early Voting Underway in Anne Arundel: What to Know for the 2024 Primary Elections
Local News

Local Educators Get a Treat at Miss Shirley’s Cafe During Teacher Appreciation Week

Miss Shirley’s Cafe, a popular dining spot with locations in Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis, is showing appreciation for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week by offering a special discount. From Saturday, May 4th to Friday, May 10th, local educators, school faculty, and support staff who dine in or order carryout in person can receive a 20% discount on their bill. Customers must present a valid school faculty ID to their server to redeem the offer.

The cafe expressed its gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly grateful to our local teachers and educators for the amazing job they do in teaching, mentoring, and caring for the students in our communities each and every day. Thank you for all that you do!”

This gesture is part of the broader celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, aimed at recognizing the hard work and dedication of educators across the country.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

June 7th! Fashion For A Cause

 Next Article

THIS WEEKEND! Annapolis Irish Festival!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu