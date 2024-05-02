Local Educators Get a Treat at Miss Shirley’s Cafe During Teacher Appreciation Week

Miss Shirley’s Cafe, a popular dining spot with locations in Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis, is showing appreciation for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week by offering a special discount. From Saturday, May 4th to Friday, May 10th, local educators, school faculty, and support staff who dine in or order carryout in person can receive a 20% discount on their bill. Customers must present a valid school faculty ID to their server to redeem the offer.

The cafe expressed its gratitude, saying, “We are incredibly grateful to our local teachers and educators for the amazing job they do in teaching, mentoring, and caring for the students in our communities each and every day. Thank you for all that you do!”

This gesture is part of the broader celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, aimed at recognizing the hard work and dedication of educators across the country.

