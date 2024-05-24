Small Businesses and Non-Profits–Come “Meet the Press” at the Wendi Winters PR Bazaar

In 2003, Community Journalist Wendi Winters had the brilliant idea to connect local non-profit organizations and small business communities with the press. She envisioned an event similar to “Meet the Press,” wherein operators and entrepreneurs interact with print, digital, and web-based media outlets to network and pitch stories.

Tragically, Wendi was one of the five Annapolis Capital Gazette staffers who lost their lives in the June 2018 attack on their newsroom. The Chesapeake Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) honors Wendi’s legacy by continuing to sponsor the PR Bazaar. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Wendi Winters Memorial Foundation for use by DC Theatre Arts community reporters and journalists per the request of Wendi’s children.

The evening will provide a basic introduction for small businesses and non-profit organizations to local media. Attendees will develop an understanding of different forms of media and how it can directly impact mission success. They will learn how seasoned public relations professionals work with the media and the skills necessary for communicating with audiences. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the press and ask them questions in a small group setting.

“The goal is to help local nonprofits and business owners make connections with people who are in the business of getting the news out,” Elizabeth Wrightson, President of PRSA-Chesapeake said. “Find out what members of the press are looking for, the best way to contact them, how to make a lasting connection, and best practices for getting your story to the press. This event should help you deep dive into who your audience is, and these panelists can help you speak to them.” Panelists represent television, radio, online, newspaper, magazine, and social media.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $20 for advance tickets, PRSA members, and Annapolis and Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce members. Admission is $25 at the door. Space is limited. To purchase your ticket, visit the PRSA Chesapeake Chapter website. Doors open at 5 p.m. for registration and networking. Media introduction begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by roundtable discussions and break-out sessions. Those participating will receive a directory of attending panelists.

WHAT: PRSA Chesapeake will host a “PR Bazaar” bringing together media, press, writers, small businesses, and nonprofits to educate, answer questions, and share insight about media relationships and important storytelling.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Clubs at Akerson Pavilion, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Gold Side of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium facing Rowe Blvd.) 550 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, Maryland.

COST: $20 in advance. $25 at the door. Please reserve your spot here

