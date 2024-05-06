May 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
John Potvin Honored for Leadership in Preserving Maryland’s Historic Thomas Shoal Point Lighthouse Anne Arundel County to Provide Free Chromebooks in Effort to Close Digital Gap An Introduction to Crypto Gambling Teen Bicyclist Critically Injured in Severna Park Crash Police Investigating Stabbing at Annapolis Nightclub
Local News

Reliable Group Acquires The Market at South River Colony Shopping Center

The Reliable Group has announced its recent acquisition of The Market at South River Colony, a neighborhood shopping center located in Edgewater, MD. Covering an expansive 118,000 square feet across 16 acres along Rt. 2 and Rt. 214.

The Market at South River Colony boasts a distinguished lineup of national tenants, including Weis Markets, Walgreens, West Marine, Green Turtle, and various other food establishments and neighborhood retailers. With this strategic acquisition, The Reliable Group is poised to leverage its expertise in revitalization strategies to enhance the center’s appeal and introduce fresh, dynamic tenants to the thriving Edgewater community.

“We are incredibly excited to execute this transaction on behalf of our investment group and look forward to improving the shopping center.” stated David Goodwin, Vice President of Acquisitions and Asset Management at The Reliable Group. “Our team is gearing up to execute a value-add strategy, aimed at revitalizing the center, enhancing its curb appeal, and attracting exciting new tenants to the vibrant Edgewater area.”

Hyatt Commercial facilitated the sale transaction as the exclusive broker and will continue to collaborate closely with The Reliable Group to provide leasing and management services for the property. For leasing inquiries and availability, interested parties are encouraged to contact George Shenas and Collin Mercier at Hyatt Commercial.

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Corinne Bailey Rae Live in Annapolis 2024: A Musical Journey of Chart-Toppers and Awards

 Next Article

Police Investigating Stabbing at Annapolis Nightclub

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events

ABC Events

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu