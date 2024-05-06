Reliable Group Acquires The Market at South River Colony Shopping Center

The Reliable Group has announced its recent acquisition of The Market at South River Colony, a neighborhood shopping center located in Edgewater, MD. Covering an expansive 118,000 square feet across 16 acres along Rt. 2 and Rt. 214.

The Market at South River Colony boasts a distinguished lineup of national tenants, including Weis Markets, Walgreens, West Marine, Green Turtle, and various other food establishments and neighborhood retailers. With this strategic acquisition, The Reliable Group is poised to leverage its expertise in revitalization strategies to enhance the center’s appeal and introduce fresh, dynamic tenants to the thriving Edgewater community.

“We are incredibly excited to execute this transaction on behalf of our investment group and look forward to improving the shopping center.” stated David Goodwin, Vice President of Acquisitions and Asset Management at The Reliable Group. “Our team is gearing up to execute a value-add strategy, aimed at revitalizing the center, enhancing its curb appeal, and attracting exciting new tenants to the vibrant Edgewater area.”

Hyatt Commercial facilitated the sale transaction as the exclusive broker and will continue to collaborate closely with The Reliable Group to provide leasing and management services for the property. For leasing inquiries and availability, interested parties are encouraged to contact George Shenas and Collin Mercier at Hyatt Commercial.

