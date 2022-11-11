BONUS PODCAST: Who’s Your Hero? Budweiser and the Military Bowl Want to Know!

Today, we kick off Military Bowl season from Heroes Pub on Veteran’s Day.

Josh Barr from the Military Bowl joins us to discuss the 2022 Military Bowl (December 28) and what we can expect, how to get tickets, and more.

Susan Seifried from Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County hops on to talk about the event’s impact on our community and to offer a bunch of other dates for your calendar.

But more importantly, we kick off the Who’s Your Hero program. In a nutshell, the Military Bowl and Budweiser want to hear about your heroes. Big, small, and even non-human, like the dog that saved the cat. You can nominate your hero at militarybowl.org/budheroes.

And of course, Katcef Brothers has secured the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales that will be back again to lead the parade to the stadium and the tailgate, which they are sponsoring as well!

Have a listen! And we’ll see you at the parade and game!

