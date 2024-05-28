Daily News Brief | May 28, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

USNA graduated 1040 on Friday. The MVA is jacking up the price to renew your registration. The Memorial Day Parade in Annapolis was canceled due to safety concerns, but social media was not happy. Maryland has the highest definition of middle class in the country. Spirit Airlines drops fees to remain competitive and hopefully profitable.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I hope everyone enjoyed a nice long weekend and took some time to honor and remember those who gave it all. My weekend was chock full– commissioning at the Naval Academy on Friday, Brew at the Zoo on Saturday, a Birthday celebratory dinner on Sunday, and an Orioles game on Monday where the O’s did an amazing job of recognizing our fallen Veterans and kicking the butt of the Red Sox! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

The United States Naval Academy celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2024 on Friday, numbering 1040 strong. Superintendent Yvette Davids, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin addressed the graduates, emphasizing resilience, leadership, and the evolving nature of global security. We have the audio recordings for each on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, and they are definitely worth listening to. And to the Class of 2024– congratulations, fair winds, and following seas!

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration announced adjusted vehicle registration rates for Fiscal Year 2025 renewals. The new rates, effective for registrations expiring on or after July 1, 2024, include a healthcare service surcharge benefiting the Maryland Emergency Medical System Operations Fund and the Maryland Trauma Physician Services Fund. Customers can view and renew their registration fees via the myMVA account. And the TLDR version is that the prices are increasing by 28%. The state is tricky, and if you don’t read it carefully, it may look like a reduction. Last time, my car cost $187 to renew. This year it will be $120. But they switched from a 2-year renewal to an annual one!

The Memorial Day parade in Annapolis, scheduled for 10 a.m. yesterday, was canceled due to the threat of severe weather. The Office of Emergency Management recommended the cancellation based on a forecast of thunderstorms with a 47 percent chance of them occurring during the parade. The early decision aimed to ensure the safety of participants. Of course, the City was damned if they did and damned if they didn’t, and the commenters were not kind to them on Facebook. But really, folks, safety has to be at the top of the list of priorities. It ultimately was a passing shower that would have disrupted the parade, but had the storms materialized, it would have been a mess.

A recent report by GOBankingRules revealed that to be part of the middle class in Maryland, households now need to earn nearly 40 percent more than a decade ago. In 2012, a household income of $35,364 qualified as middle class, while in 2022, it increased to $50,099 nationally. Maryland has the highest threshold, with $65,641 being the lowest qualifying income in 2022, up from $48,666 in 2012. On the higher end, in 2012 the upper reaches were $145,000 and now it tops out at $196,000/. Crazy!

Spirit Airlines has eliminated change and cancellation fees for all customers. Previously, these fees ranged from $50 to $119. The move aligns with a similar shift by Frontier Airlines as both companies strive to b e profitable, and compete effectively with Southwest. Spirit serves BWI of course, and aims to enhance the guest experience. I flew them once, more will be needed than no fees for me!

