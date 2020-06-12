Scheduled recovery zones (and road closures) begin in Annapolis today!

A week ago, the City of Annapolis along with area business associations, launched a trial of Recovery Districts and Zones so that restaurants and retail establishments could utilize closed streets and cordoned-off parking spaces for diners and shoppers to practice physical distancing while enjoying activities out-of-doors in the city.

Starting Friday, the Recovery Zones will be held on a scheduled basis. Until further notice, the schedule is as follows:

DAILY:

Market Space: Road closures from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. between Iron Rooster and Federal House; Road closure from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in front of McGarvey’s and Middleton’s.

West Street: Road closures from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. between Cathedral and Church Circle.

Lower Dock Street: Reduced parking in front of Latitude 38 to accommodate outdoor seating.

Eastport: Cafe-style dining in cordoned-off parking areas of restaurants in the recovery district; road closure at the end of 4th street adjacent to Davis’ Pub.

WEDNESDAYS:

Maryland Avenue: Road closed between State Circle and Prince George Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Forest Drive: Cafe-style dining in cordoned-off parking areas throughout the corridor including Soul and Bay Ridge Market Shopping Center.

Lower Main Street: Reduced parking in front of Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs.

THURSDAYS:

Maryland Avenue: Road closed between State Circle and Prince George from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FRIDAY:

Upper Main Street: Road closed from Francis Street to Church Circle from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Maryland Avenue: Road closed between State Circle and Prince George from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SATURDAY:

Upper Main Street: Road closed from Francis Street to Church Circle from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Maryland Avenue: Road closed between State Circle and Prince George from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

SUNDAY:

Maryland Avenue: Road closed between State Circle and Prince George from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman, M.D., said, “The Health Department continues to see a high rate of COVID-19 cases from the City of Annapolis. To address this, there will be an additional health order requiring face coverings for employees and customers in retail businesses and restaurants. We rely on the public to take the necessary precautions of face coverings and distancing to limit the spread of the virus.”

Following the trial event on June 3, City officials, members of the Small Business Recovery Task Force, residents, and businesses went through an extensive exercise to determine what went right and what went wrong.

“We have done everything we can to make sure people are safe and comfortable,” said City Manager David Jarrell. “We want people to safely enjoy themselves.”

