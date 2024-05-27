Pasadena’s Captain Kyle Butters Leads 22 Miles to Break Boundaries for Suicide Prevention

The Infinite Hero Foundation, addressing mental and physical issues facing military personnel and their families, is partnering with Pasadena community leader and veteran, Captain Kyle Butters, US Army, Ret., to host the 4th Annual 22 Miles to Break Boundaries event from June 7 to June 9, 2024, at Annapolis High School.

Event Purpose and Background

Founded by Captain Kyle Butters, the event honors soldiers who have lost their lives to suicide, with reports indicating that 22 U.S. active-duty personnel and veterans die by suicide each day. Captain Butters will run 22 miles each day of the weekend, totaling 66 miles, to raise awareness and support for mental health and suicide prevention programs for military personnel and veterans.

Fundraising and Support

Funds raised will support the Infinite Hero Foundation, providing veterans with access to effective programs for treating depression, PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injuries, and suicidal ideation.

“Like many other veterans, the bonds I share with others who have served are rare, and the losses that I have experienced have had a profound impact on me,” says Captain Butters. “More than 30,000 veterans of the post-9/11 conflicts have died by suicide, deaths that could have been prevented with adequate mental health support. I run knowing that with each step, the money raised will go to support the brain health and suicide prevention programs that are at the heart of the Infinite Hero Foundation’s mission.”

Nationwide Participation and Community Events

22 Miles to Break Boundaries is open to participants nationwide, aiming to increase awareness and raise funds. Locally, there will be several events throughout the weekend at Annapolis High School, including:

Community Celebration : Hosted by Liberty Military Housing on June 8, featuring games, music, food trucks, and family activities.

: Hosted by Liberty Military Housing on June 8, featuring games, music, food trucks, and family activities. 2.2 Mile Hero Run: Participants of all ages can run, walk, bike, skip, or hop to raise awareness for the cause.

Philip Rizzo, board member of the Infinite Hero Foundation and CEO of Liberty Military Housing, stated, “The Infinite Hero Foundation shares Captain Butters’s passionate support for our nation’s military, and we aim to serve them with the resources that they need to live physically and mentally healthy lives, both during and after service. Together, we strive to break boundaries and act as a catalyst for positive change for our nation’s heroes.”

Liberty Military Housing is proud to sponsor 22 Miles to Break Boundaries. They operate more than 200 communities on or near military installations across the country, serving those who serve our country.

For more information about 22 Miles to Break Boundaries and the Infinite Hero Foundation, visit:https://www.infinitehero.org/22-miles-to-break-boundaries/

