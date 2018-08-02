Pittman campaign releases new campaign video

Steuart Pittman’s campaign has released a new video that features Pittman and his priorities and discusses how Pittman’s leadership will contrast with the administration of Steve Schuh.

“County Executive Steve Schuh has launched a program of reckless development that is lining the pockets of his campaign donors but is hurting our communities,” says Pittman in the video.

Pittman goes on to explain how he’ll be a different kind of county executive and how he’ll get the county back on track by reducing class sizes; properly funding our teachers and public safety officers; ending pay-to-play politics; and working with communities and businesses to create a fiscally and environmentally sound development plan.

Steuart Pittman is the Democratic candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive. Learn more about Steuart Pittman on Facebook, Twitter and on his website at pittmanforpeople.com.

